The Car Fueled Entirely by the Sun Takes Huge Step Towards Production

Here is the next generation of EVs. This is very good news. Add roads that charge vehicles, and humans seriously move out of the carbon vehicle era.

Credit: Aptera / X



One of the most hotly anticipated concept cars in recent history, the Aptera solar-powered car took a large step towards reality recently as the first-ever production-grade body arrived at the company’s headquarters in San Diego.

This three-wheeler is advertised as containing 34 square feet of solar paneling that actually powers the car as it drives or while it’s parked, but so many aspects are completely new in a commercial automobile designed for mass production that extra precautions and preparations are needed before it can hit the road.

“We had so much fun last week celebrating a company milestone—the arrival of Aptera’s first production body in San Diego,” the company wrote in a post on X. “Now Team Aptera is back to work finalizing the cable routing, connectors, and placement of components in preparation for our first [production-intent] builds.”



According to Elektrek, the company has ordered all the parts for its production-intent battery packs, and other non-structural components are currently being […]