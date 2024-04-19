Nobody “Earns” a Billion Dollars. We Need a Wealth Tax.

U.S. billionaires have seen their wealth nearly double since the Trump tax cuts took effect in 2017. In the meantime, the planet is getting hotter and the richest 1 percent of humanity accounts for more carbon emissions than the poorest 66 percent. Indeed, the interconnection between climate change and economic inequality has emerged as a central theme in serious economic analyses and a focal point of climate activism.
In the exclusive interview for Truthout that follows, progressive political economist James K. Boyce — who has just received the inaugural Global Inequality Research Award from Sciences Po and the World Inequality Lab for his groundbreaking work in the field of economic and environmental inequalities – explains the main causes behind the broad trend of rising inequality in the U.S. and globally, and how it is linked to environmental degradation.
However, as Boyce makes clear, environmental degradation does not impact everyone equally. Environmental […]
Another excellent Article! Ok, so given the current two party structure what are the odds you think a wealthy tax will actually occur? My guess, Zero.