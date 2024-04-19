Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, April 19th, 2024

Another House Republican to quit citing Capitol Hill ‘dysfunction’

Author:     Kathleen Culliton
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     April 18, 2024 2:20PM ET
 Link: Another House Republican to quit citing Capitol Hill ‘dysfunction’
Stephan:  

Never in the last century have so many people of one party walked away from a career in Congressional public office. I don’t think anything could make it clearer that the TCP have taken over the Republican Party and those in the House have no interest in actually governing to foster wellbeing. They have other agendas, other priorities, and Republicans who still care about keeping the United States as a democracy.

Hopefully, the November election will result in criminal Trump losing and both houses of Congress being under the control of the Democrats. I don’t say this as a partisan I say it as someone who believes the function of government should be fostering wellbeing. And the TCP/Republicans are stopping that from happening.

Republican Representative Jacob LaTurner (R-KS) Credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Another Republican announced Thursday he’s leaving the House and heading home.

Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-KS) declared his decision not to seek reelection in the fall in a public statement on X that both acknowledged and downplayed criticisms that his party has spurred chaos in the House of Representatives.

“Undoubtedly the current dysfunction on Capitol Hill is distressing,” LaTurner wrote. “But it almost always has been; we just didn’t see most of it.”

LaTurner, 36, said he left to pursue other opportunities, unspecified with the exception of the chance to spend more time with his wife Suzanne and their four young children.

“I remain optimistic about the future of this country not only because we have overcome more significant obstacles in the past, but that the vast majority of people I have served with are good and trying to do the right thing,” he wrote.

“It has become fashionable for some to fear for the future of this country and act as […]

Read the Full Article

3 Comments

    • John Gallagher on Friday, April 19, 2024 at 5:34 am

      The links to get to the full article have not been working for several days.

      Reply
  2. Albus Eddie on Friday, April 19, 2024 at 5:40 am

    Well as Ralph Nader recently said, the system has changed so much that the liberal Republican of the 1970’s would now be considered a progressive democrat. We have far too many politically homeless for this system to actually function.

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *