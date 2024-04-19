Another House Republican to quit citing Capitol Hill ‘dysfunction’

Another Republican announced Thursday he’s leaving the House and heading home.
Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-KS) declared his decision not to seek reelection in the fall in a public statement on X that both acknowledged and downplayed criticisms that his party has spurred chaos in the House of Representatives.
“Undoubtedly the current dysfunction on Capitol Hill is distressing,” LaTurner wrote. “But it almost always has been; we just didn’t see most of it.”
LaTurner, 36, said he left to pursue other opportunities, unspecified with the exception of the chance to spend more time with his wife Suzanne and their four young children.
“I remain optimistic about the future of this country not only because we have overcome more significant obstacles in the past, but that the vast majority of people I have served with are good and trying to do the right thing,” he wrote.
“It has become fashionable for some to fear for the future of this country and act as […]
