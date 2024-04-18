Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, April 18th, 2024

There Are Dark Corners of the Internet. Then There’s 764

Author:     ALI WINSTON
Source:     Wired
Publication Date:     MAR 13, 2024 | 8:00 AM
 Link: There Are Dark Corners of the Internet. Then There’s 764
Stephan:  

On balance, I am not sure the internet is a positive influence in society. I see more and more stories about White supremacists organizing violence, the fake porn of barely pubescent girls circulated through their schools, the scamming of the elderly, and the weaponization of lies to manipulate voters. Then, today, I came across this one. And while all this damage is being done the American Congress behaves like cultish teenagers and nothing gets done. Based on the evidence it is clear the dark side of the internet is a constant social cancer.

Accounts branded with 764 were prevalent on Instagram, where users posted graphic images. Meta, Instagram’s parent company, says has banned 764-related accounts that violate its rules. Credit: Ali Winston / Instagram

WIRED collaborated with Der Spiegel, Recorder, and The Washington Post on this reporting. Each wrote separate stories that the news organizations agreed to publish in tandem. This story contains descriptions of abuse, self-harm, murder, and suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

It sounds like a cheap true-crime conspiracy: An international network of predators steeped in Satanism lure children from seemingly harmless online platforms like DiscordMinecraft, and Roblox and extort them to sexually exploit and grievously harm themselves. Some victims are even pushed to suicide.

Except it’s true.

A reporting consortium including Der SpiegelRecorderThe Washington Post, and WIRED has unearthed a sprawling ecosystem that has targeted thousands of people and victimized dozens, if not hundreds, of children using some of the internet’s biggest platforms. Law enforcement believes the “com” network encompasses a swath of interlocking groups with thousands of users, including hundreds of hardcore members who victimize children through coordinated online campaigns of extortion, doxing, swatting, and harassment.

This reporting consortium has obtained and analyzed more than […]

2 Comments

  1. RevDean on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 10:30 am

    I totally agree with you, Stephan. Someone (or more) have gotten into my bank account and tried to steal money which looks like I oerdered their products, when I had no idea what they were and I had to dispute the orders with the bank representatives to get rid of them and not get stuck with a negative balance in my account. It has happenned many times, and will probably happen again! I am beginning to hate the Internet. It was supposed to help us, but has become a terrible thing which should be dealt with by the B. B. B. or some other government office which can put these thieves in jail.

    Reply
  2. sam crespi on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 11:54 am

    Such is the nature of certain segments of humankind. The best we can do is to align ourselves with others of like mind. People who care and who engage on different levels..some more active than others. The good thing is that they powerhouse businesses are engaged.

    Reply

