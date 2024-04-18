There Are Dark Corners of the Internet. Then There’s 764

On balance, I am not sure the internet is a positive influence in society. I see more and more stories about White supremacists organizing violence, the fake porn of barely pubescent girls circulated through their schools, the scamming of the elderly, and the weaponization of lies to manipulate voters. Then, today, I came across this one. And while all this damage is being done the American Congress behaves like cultish teenagers and nothing gets done. Based on the evidence it is clear the dark side of the internet is a constant social cancer.

Accounts branded with 764 were prevalent on Instagram, where users posted graphic images. Meta, Instagram’s parent company, says has banned 764-related accounts that violate its rules. Credit: Ali Winston / Instagram

WIRED collaborated with Der Spiegel, Recorder, and The Washington Post on this reporting. Each wrote separate stories that the news organizations agreed to publish in tandem. This story contains descriptions of abuse, self-harm, murder, and suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

It sounds like a cheap true-crime conspiracy: An international network of predators steeped in Satanism lure children from seemingly harmless online platforms like Discord, Minecraft, and Roblox and extort them to sexually exploit and grievously harm themselves. Some victims are even pushed to suicide.

Except it’s true.

A reporting consortium including Der Spiegel, Recorder, The Washington Post, and WIRED has unearthed a sprawling ecosystem that has targeted thousands of people and victimized dozens, if not hundreds, of children using some of the internet’s biggest platforms. Law enforcement believes the “com” network encompasses a swath of interlocking groups with thousands of users, including hundreds of hardcore members who victimize children through coordinated online campaigns of extortion, doxing, swatting, and harassment.

This reporting consortium has obtained and analyzed more than […]