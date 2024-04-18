Bioengineered Corneas Stand to Cure Blindness For Millions of People Around the World

Here is what looks like wonderful good news. As a person who has worn glasses or contacts since I was 8 years old, I immediately reacted with positive thoughts when I read this report. I will stay in touch with this emerging technology and keep SR readers up to date.

Professor Sutton at work. Credit: Stefanie Zingsheim / University of Sydney

In an interview with the Brisbane Times, an Australian ophthalmologist and biotech entrepreneur lays out his vision for a world in which curing blindness in millions of people worldwide is easy and can be done with a bit of cell replication and a 3D printer.

Professor Gerard Sutton is co-founder of Bienco, which he claims now possesses a product—both physical and intellectual—that will soon be able to mass-produce natural corneas for transplantation into the blind.

Cornea transplantation is the most common way of restoring lost sight, but it’s a very technical procedure that relies on donors. The thin see-through “windscreen” of the eyeball, damage or disease to the cornea is a major cause of non-hereditary blindness worldwide.

In the interview, Sutton’s voice shrinks as he recalls a trip he took to Myanmar in 2004 when he was hoping to help the situation of blindness from the previous civil war by training surgeons to perform cornea transplants. On ice, he said, he had brought along four […]