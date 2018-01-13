US to loosen nuclear weapons constraints and develop more ‘usable’ warheads

To the rest of the world the United States is now the great war monger. We have military troops engaged in conflict in 76 countries, and we have been at continuous war for almost three decades with no sign of it ending anytime soon. We spend more than the next seven nations in the world combined on the military.  In fiscal year 2015, military spending  accounted for 54 percent of all federal discretionary spending, a total of $598.5 billion. And now, urged on by Trump, we are flirting with nuclear warfare. Here’s the story.

Control centre Norad ( Cheyenne Mountain ) near Colorado Springs. The new nuclear policy is significantly more hawkish that the posture adopted by the Obama administration.
Credit: Ulrich Baumgarten/U. Baumgarten

The Trump administration plans to loosen constraints on the use of nuclear weapons and develop a new low-yield nuclear warhead for US Trident missiles, according to a former official who has seen the most recent draft of a policy review.

Jon Wolfsthal, who was special assistant to Barack Obama on arms control and nonproliferation, said the new nuclear posture review prepared by the Pentagon, envisages a modified version of the Trident D5 submarine-launched missiles with only part of its normal warhead, with the intention of deterring Russia from using tactical warheads in a conflict in Eastern Europe.

The new nuclear policy is significantly more hawkish that the posture adopted by the Obama administration, which sought to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in US defence.

Arms control advocates have voiced alarm at the new proposal to make smaller, more “usable” nuclear weapons, arguing it makes a nuclear war more likely, especially in view of …

