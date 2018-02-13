The U.S. Drops Out of the Top 10 in Innovation Ranking

Author:     Michelle Jamrisko and Wei Lu
Source:     big think
Publication Date:     January 23, 2018, 3:00 AM PST
 Link: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-01-22/south-korea-tops-global-innovation-ranking-again-as-u-s-falls"

The United States by many different measures is a sharply diminished country, and no where is this clearer than in science. The Trump administration through its budget choices, its immigration policies, and the shoddy almost absurdly poor quality of the people it is appointing to head science based agencies is gutting American science. This, in turn, is having a significant effect on the level of innovation occurring in the United States. Once again this is not some kind of political speculation on my part, it is a conclusion based on social outcome data. Here’s the story.

South Korea again took first place in the Bloomberg Innovation Index, while the U.S. dropped out of the top 10 for the first time since the gauge began.

Bloomberg has been publishing its innovation index for six years, scoring countries across seven equally weighted categories:

  • Research and development intensity
  • Manufacturing value-added
  • Productivity
  • High-tech density
  • Tertiary efficiency
  • Researcher concentration
  • Patent activity

The U.S. dropped to 11th place this year, in part due to losses in the education-efficiency category, which measures the share of new science and engineering graduates in the labor force. And while American productivity increased, the U.S. was also docked points in value-added manufacturing, defined as the balance between inputs in the manufacturing process and the value of what results.

“I see no evidence to suggest that this trend will not continue,” said Robert D. Atkinson, president of the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation in Washington, D.C., to Bloomberg. “Other nations have responded with smart, well-funded innovation policies like better R&D tax incentives, more government funding for research, more funding for technology commercialization initiatives.”

While the U.S. dropped rank, South Korea maintained its first-place slot on Bloomberg’s innovation index for the fifth year in a row. What …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  The U.S. Drops Out of the Top 10 in Innovation Ranking

Comments

  1. Mark R
    Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 6:21 am

    Ha, that’s of course why Trump said we need to Make America Great. Again. I say let’s take what is left of the good things in America and create a new model…something we were supposed to be doing with breaking away from Britain..but were hijacked by bankers, infiltrators and other tentacles of power elite. Innovation, done carefully, can build a new world in every aspect. We must see the problems clearly, be open to change, think carefully with heart and mind and become the change- not impose it top down like the pathetic model we have now.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com