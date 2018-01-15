Trump’s wealth comes from money laundering, and it’s gotten worse since he entered the White House

Author:     Mark Sumner
Source:     Daily Kos
Publication Date:     Friday Jan 12, 2018 · 8:31 AM PST
 Link: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018/1/12/1732169/-Trump-s-wealth-comes-from-money-laundering-and-it-s-gotten-worse-since-he-entered-the-White-House

That this is countenanced by the Congress and the Justice Department is a measure of the corruption of the Executive Branch of the United States. By tolerating this we are saying this is what America has become; I can not tell you how awful I think that is.  It is only going to change when each of us demands that it do so.

In 2000, Donald Trump was broke. His casino projects were bankrupt, his credit was shot, his business pretty much out of business. He could still pretend to be Donald Trump, big time real estate guy, but the truth was there was nothing left of him but a name.

And then, just like that, Trump was back in the game, selling New York real estate at ridiculous prices and planting his gold-plated letters wherever he went. Trump likes to pretend that this was the tale of a brilliant comeback and realizing the value of his own name. In truth his licensing deals never amounted to more than peanuts and his involvements outside real estate cost far more than they made. The influx of money came from a simple change in tactics—Trump made it clear that he was willing to look the other way when money came in from shady, overseas deals. 

The laws regulating US real estate deals are scant, experts say. Provisions against terrorism financing in the Patriot Act, passed in the aftermath of the September 11 2001 attacks, obliged mortgage lenders to conduct “know your customer” research. But money launderers pay in cash.

Laws passed after 2001 were intended

Link to Full Article:  Trump's wealth comes from money laundering, and it's gotten worse since he entered the White House

