Trump has ‘reshaped the courts’ by confirming more judges than any president before him — and it’s terrifying

Trump and the Republican Party don’t like democracy, and they don’t live in a fact based world. Their evaluations are all based on power, greed, ideology, and theology, and they want to rig the outcome. Nowhere is this clearer than in what they are doing to the American Judicial system, which is the neuroanatomy of democracy.

All you have to do is turn on the television and watch the Judicial Committee’s interviews of the people Trump has nominated  for judgeships — 92% of whom are White males — to see their gross incompetence for the job to which they are being appointed. Be very clear: their incompetence and ideology is not a trivial matter; it will shape the country’s legal system for at least a generation, it will affect everyone.

 

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch's planned speech at a hotel owned by Donald Trump, has been criticized as a conflict of interest
Credit: AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB

A mid news that two of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees had been summarily rejected by congressional Republicans lies a darker truth — that there are still more than a dozen others who have been confirmed that will likely be on the bench to do the president’s bidding long after he leaves the White House.

As The Huffington Post’s Jennifer Bendery wrote Thursday, Trump has already “reshaped the courts” by successfully confirming 12 circuit court nominees — the most any president has confirmed since circuit courts were created in 1891.

Along with those 12 judges, Trump’s successful confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and six district court judges could spell major trouble for abortion and LGBTQ rights.

Confirmed on Halloween, anti-choice judge Amy Coney Barrett considers the Affordable Care Act’s birth control mandate “a grave infringement on religious liberty” and has publicly attacked the precedent set by Roe v. Wade. Barrett’s aren’t even the most controversial views of Trump’s district court nominees — another John Bush, was confirmed despite having

