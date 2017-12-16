Trump has ‘reshaped the courts’ by confirming more judges than any president before him — and it’s terrifying
A mid news that two of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees had been summarily rejected by congressional Republicans lies a darker truth — that there are still more than a dozen others who have been confirmed that will likely be on the bench to do the president’s bidding long after he leaves the White House.
As The Huffington Post’s Jennifer Bendery wrote Thursday, Trump has already “reshaped the courts” by successfully confirming 12 circuit court nominees — the most any president has confirmed since circuit courts were created in 1891.
Along with those 12 judges, Trump’s successful confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and six district court judges could spell major trouble for abortion and LGBTQ rights.
Confirmed on Halloween, anti-choice judge Amy Coney Barrett considers the Affordable Care Act’s birth control mandate “a grave infringement on religious liberty” and has publicly attacked the precedent set by Roe v. Wade. Barrett’s aren’t even the most controversial views of Trump’s district court nominees — another John Bush, was confirmed despite having …