Trump Lawyer Arranged $130,000 Payment for Adult-Film Star’s Silence

Author:     Michael Rothfeld and Joe Palazzolo
Source:     Wall Street Journal
Publication Date:     Jan. 12, 2018 3:13 p.m. ET
 Link: https://www.wsj.com/articles/trump-lawyer-arranged-130-000-payment-for-adult-film-stars-silence-1515787678"

As I am doing the research for the next day’s SR I watch a range of cable news to see what the mainstream media is saying. I have already commented on the fact the news at this point is almost always an A story and a B story with the quick spicing of several others. When I got to this story about Trump’s six figure hush money pay-out to a porn actress  a year after he had married Melania, I stopped and just took what has become a trend in.

We have become an incredibly vulgar and corrupt society. Today’s news A and B stories, were Trump’s racist “shithole”comments, and Trump’s paying for adulterous sex. The condiment to this dish was the Russia-Trump corruption story. That’s the news. It’s horrifying.

Imagine this was a story about another country and its leader. What would you think? That’s right, it’s awful. This is America under the fever dream of Trump. I do not find that acceptable, and the answer, I think, is the Quotidian Choice and voting.

Donald Trump with Stephanie Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, in a 2006 photo uploaded to her Myspace.com account.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — A lawyer for President Donald Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to a former adult-film star a month before the 2016 election as part of an agreement that precluded her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump, according to people familiar with the matter.

Michael Cohen, who spent nearly a decade as a top attorney at the Trump Organization, arranged payment to the woman, Stephanie Clifford, in October 2016 after her lawyer negotiated the nondisclosure agreement with Mr. Cohen, these people said.

Ms. Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, has privately alleged the encounter with Mr. Trump took place after they met at a July 2006 celebrity golf tournament on the shore of Lake Tahoe, these people said. Mr. Trump married Melania Trump in 2005.

Mr. Trump faced other allegations during his campaign of inappropriate behavior with women, and vehemently denied them. In this matter, there is no allegation of a nonconsensual interaction.

Michael Cohen, Mr. Trump’s personal attorney
Michael Cohen, Mr. Trump’s personal attorneyPHOTO: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

“These are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly

  1. Will
    Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 4:35 am

    It is only one year in and it is hard to imagine three more years of Trumpism. Such an incredible amount of psychic/emotional/mental energy wasted on this man. There are really important issues facing the nation but it seems to begin and end at the issue of Trump. As soon as he was elected it has been Trump everyday all the time. Amazing how any sane, intelligent person could not be tired of him at this point even if you agree with most of his pov. And if you agree with most of his vulgar bs how am I going ot have a conversation with you???

