Trump Approval Highest Among Mormons, Lowest Among Muslims

Author:     Frank Newport
Source:     The Gallup Organization
Publication Date:     JANUARY 12, 2018
 Link: http://news.gallup.com/poll/225380/trump-approval-highest-among-mormons-lowest-among-muslims.aspx"

This Gallup Survey makes a point about fundamentalist Christianity, exemplified by the Mormons that I think is very important. I am not a Mormon, nor do I have any interest in becoming a Mormon, but I do study consciousness paths, spiritual or religious — there is a difference — and I have studied Mormon scripture, The Book of Mormon, Pearl of Great Price, talked at length with Mormon theologians, and spoken at several large Mormon conferences in Utah. I’ve had Mormon friends going back to when I worked for National Geographic. I cannot reconcile the principles of those teachings, and those people with this survey, and the people it represents. Something has changed. Given just the Trump stories of the day, how can a believing Mormon be a Republican and vote for and approve of Donald Trump? And yet they do.  Answering that question honestly may not be easy, but it is necessary.

  • 61% of Mormons approved of Trump in 2017
  • Muslims’ average approval was 18%; Jews’ was 26%
  • Catholics’ approval of Trump was 38%, similar to the national average

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump received well-above-average job approval ratings in 2017 from Mormons and Protestants, and well-below-average ratings from those who identify with a non-Christian faith, including Muslims and Jews, and from those who have no formal religious identity. Catholics’ approval of Trump roughly matched the national average.

Trump Job Approval, by Religious Identification
Approve
%
Mormon 61
Protestant/Other Christian 48
National adults 39
Catholic 38
Jewish 26
None/Atheist/Agnostic 23
Other non-Christian religion 22
Muslim 18
GALLUP DAILY, 2017

These results are based on more than 122,000 interviews conducted as part of Gallup Daily tracking in 2017, with sample sizes ranging from 60,411 Protestants to 893 Muslims.

The pattern of Trump’s job approval rating among religious groups reflects the general structure of religion and politics in the U.S. today rather than anything particularly unusual about the Trump presidency. In recent decades, Protestants and Mormons have typically been more likely to identify as Republicans and to approve

3 Comments
Comments

  1. Teresa
    Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 6:58 am

    I don’t find this surprising. Mormon’s are taught a heirarchical view – Men are better than women, whites are better than blacks etc… Then they are brainwashed with how to live their life or else they will be excommunicated. Tribal alliances are huge. Morphic field at work.

    My question is how can we as a progressive society break the morphic field of all kinds of regressive groups and move forward rather than backward?

    Reply
  2. Sean
    Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 7:28 am

    I grew up in southern Idaho and have had several Mormon friends in my life. Their central political affiliations were almost always right-wing, and more specifically, anti-government. I think that Trump, no matter how disgusting his behavior, is dismantling the ‘bad’ parts of the state, like environmental regulations and a progressive tax code, and that overrides any of his conduct issues.

    Reply

