Trump Approval Highest Among Mormons, Lowest Among Muslims

- 61% of Mormons approved of Trump in 2017
- Muslims’ average approval was 18%; Jews’ was 26%
- Catholics’ approval of Trump was 38%, similar to the national average
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump received well-above-average job approval ratings in 2017 from Mormons and Protestants, and well-below-average ratings from those who identify with a non-Christian faith, including Muslims and Jews, and from those who have no formal religious identity. Catholics’ approval of Trump roughly matched the national average.
|Approve
|%
|Mormon
|61
|Protestant/Other Christian
|48
|National adults
|39
|Catholic
|38
|Jewish
|26
|None/Atheist/Agnostic
|23
|Other non-Christian religion
|22
|Muslim
|18
|GALLUP DAILY, 2017
These results are based on more than 122,000 interviews conducted as part of Gallup Daily tracking in 2017, with sample sizes ranging from 60,411 Protestants to 893 Muslims.
Gallup News Alerts
Get the latest data-driven news delivered straight to your inbox.
The pattern of Trump’s job approval rating among religious groups reflects the general structure of religion and politics in the U.S. today rather than anything particularly unusual about the Trump presidency. In recent decades, Protestants and Mormons have typically been more likely to identify as Republicans and to approve…
I don’t find this surprising. Mormon’s are taught a heirarchical view – Men are better than women, whites are better than blacks etc… Then they are brainwashed with how to live their life or else they will be excommunicated. Tribal alliances are huge. Morphic field at work.
My question is how can we as a progressive society break the morphic field of all kinds of regressive groups and move forward rather than backward?
I grew up in southern Idaho and have had several Mormon friends in my life. Their central political affiliations were almost always right-wing, and more specifically, anti-government. I think that Trump, no matter how disgusting his behavior, is dismantling the ‘bad’ parts of the state, like environmental regulations and a progressive tax code, and that overrides any of his conduct issues.
Edit: I think that IN THEIR EYES Trump is dismantling the “bad” parts of the state…