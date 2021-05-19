South Carolina: new law makes inmates choose firing squad or electric chair

The governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, has quietly signed into law a bill that requires inmates on death row to choose between a firing squad or the electric chair if lethal injection is not available.
The law, signed without ceremony on Friday, comes amid a shortage of lethal injection drugs that has affected the state’s ability to implement capital punishment. South Carolina has not executed any prisoners since 2011.
Prisoners have chosen death by legal injection, leading to the halt in executions. The new law will put prisoners back in line to be killed by the state.
There are 37 people on death row in South Carolina who have exhausted the appeals process.
The state Senate approved the bill to add firing squads on 6 May, by a 66-43 vote.
South Carolina becomes the fourth state to allow death by firing squad. Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah already allow it, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, …