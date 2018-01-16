Scott Pruitt is turning the EPA into a tool to forward his personal agenda—and you’re paying for it

Author:     Mark Sumner
Source:     Daily Kos
Publication Date:     Monday Jan 01, 2018 · 9:30 AM PST
 Link: https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018/1/1/1725902/-Scott-Pruitt-is-turning-the-EPA-into-a-tool-to-forward-his-personal-agenda-and-you-re-paying-for-it?detail=emaildkgre"

Corrupt at the head, corrupt at the anus, as Scott Pruitt demonstrates. Collectively, at least in terms of fostering wellbeing, Trump’s appointments are arguably the worst in American history. Here is the latest on the EPA.

Scott Pruitt
Credit: Aaron P. Bernstein

The utter insanity of what’s going on at the Environmental Protection Agency is hard to capture. Forget the fact that the agency that’s supposed to protect the environment is engaged in jetting around the world to actively campaign for fossil fuels. Forget that the whole thing is run by a climate change-denier whose first actions on taking office included burying access to some of the most vital information on climate. Forget that scientists have been banned from the agency’s science advisory boards in favor of industry lobbyists.

All that stuff is nuts, sure. But it’s not as nuts as the other things Scott Pruitt has been up to.

Which includes hiring a Republican opposition research firm, on a no-bid contract, at taxpayer expense, to track news about the EPA and dig up dirt on those who dare oppose Pruitt. A group run by these guys …

 Matt Rhoades, who… established America Rising, an ostensibly independent political action committee that works closely with the Republican National Committee and Republican candidates to mine damning information on opponents. …

former RNC research director Joe Pounder, who’s been described as “a master of opposition research …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Scott Pruitt is turning the EPA into a tool to forward his personal agenda—and you’re paying for it

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com