Rev. Franklin Graham Says Opposition To Trump Is Almost ‘Demonic’

Author:     David Krayden
Source:     Daily Caller
Publication Date:     November 22, 2019 | 2:06 PM ET
 Link: https://dailycaller.com/2019/11/22/franklin-graham-eric-metaxas-demonic-opposition-trump-impeachment/"

It is hard to believe that in the second decade of the 21st century medieval thinking is alive and well, and a powerful force in the United States, but it is.  I never cared for Billy Graham, and I find his son Franklin to be loathsome. However, my personal feelings aside one has to recognize that he speaks for millions of people, and that is the problem the country faces. Christofascism has become a real threat to American democracy.

Rev. Franklin Graham and talk show host Eric Metaxas claimed Thursday that there is a “demonic” origin to the opposition to President Donald Trump.

‘The son of the late evangelist Billy Graham was on the show to primarily discuss his Samaritan’s Purse project that distributes shoe boxes filled with essentials to needy children around the world in time for Christmas.

When the conversation turned to politics and Trump’s critics, Metaxas noted, “It’s a very bizarre situation to be living in a country where some people seem to exist to undermine the president of the United States. It’s just a bizarre time for most Americans.” (RELATED: Franklin Graham Claims He Was Banned From Facebook)

Graham suggested there was a spiritual root to the situation: “Well, I believe it’s almost a demonic power that is trying-”

“I would disagree,” Metaxas said. “It’s not almost demonic. You know and I know, at the heart, it’s a spiritual battle.”

Graham concurred and argued that the U.S. is enjoying prosperity due to Trump’s policies.

"If you look at what the president, just for our country, regardless of whether you're a Republican or a Democrat, unemployment is at the lowest in 70 years," Graham said.

