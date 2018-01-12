Oops! White House admits it has zero evidence of voter fraud in 2016 election

Another FOX Network and Republican Party fantasy bites the dust. Millions of dollars of money that could have gone to help babies and old people were spent on the vote fraud fantasy. And what did we learn? What everyone with any depth of knowledge about this subject already knew. There was no voter fraud. The report of the Presidential commission is actually pretty amazing given that the man given the task of finding voter fraud had already said he was convinced there was massive fraud. Here’s the story.

In a court filing on Tuesday, the White House announced that it had not uncovered any preliminary findings of voter fraud in the 2016 election and that it would be destroying confidential voter data initially collected for President Trump’s controversial voter fraud commission, which was disbanded on January 3.

The revelation stands in stark contrast to previous comments made by both Trump and former commission vice chair and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who claimed in an interview with right-wing outlet Breitbart one week ago that all investigation work would be “handed off” to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), implying that Democrats were becoming “uncomfortable” with how much Republicans had discovered thus far.

Trump also claimed previously that the commission — created in May 2017 and charged with identifying “vulnerabilities in voting systems” that could lead to fraud — had uncovered “substantial” findings which would be …

