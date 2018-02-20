Oklahoma Sheriffs, Judges Let Company Extort People Over Court Debts

A newly expanded federal lawsuit seeks class-action status for thousands of Oklahoma residents it says are being extorted by a collections company working for most of the state’s sheriffs and courts.
If successful, the suit could impose sweeping changes on how the state – which ranks No. 1 in locking up women and No. 2 in locking up men – operates and pays for its justice system.
An investigation in September by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and The Frontier, an Oklahoma-based news site, examined the state’s high female incarceration rate.
The federal lawsuit over court debt-collection practices, originally filed late last year in the Northern District of Oklahoma, took on new importance last week when attorneys filed a motion for class-action status and two prominent legal groups joined the case.
The suit names sheriffs in 54 counties, judges and court officials along with Oklahoma-based Aberdeen Enterprizes II. The private, for-profit company contracts with the sheriffs to collect unpaid court fines and fees owed by people charged with traffic offenses, misdemeanors and felonies.
The suit claims that the company orders the arrest and jailing of people too poor to pay their court debts, without legally required …