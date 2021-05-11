New electric vehicle charging research could allow drivers to power their cars as they drive on the highway
- Researchers at Cornell University are developing technology that can charge an electric car while its in motion.
- US highways could embed the roads with metal plates that charge the cars as they drive over them.
- The project is about five years away from a roll out, but can already power most electric vehicles.
What if you could charge your electric car while you were driving it?
Researchers out of Cornell University have been working on just that, developing a solution to one of the biggest hurdles to electric car adoption — battery range and charging availability.
Khurram Afridi, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at Cornell, is honing technology that would allow drivers to charge their electric vehicle while they are in motion. He has been working on a project for the past seven years that would implant wireless charging infrastructure into US roads.
“Highways would have a charging lane, sort of like a high occupancy lane,” Afridi told Insider. “If you were running out of battery you would move into the charging lane. It would be able to identify …