Michigan governor appoints official charged in Flint water scandal to lead public health council

Roy Moore, Sam Brownback, Rick Snyder, Scott Walker, and the list goes on and on. On the basis of social outcome data Republicanism is a failed, degenerate, and immoral philosophy of governance. In my view you cannot be an ethical person and vote for Republicanism. To do so is to vote against your own self-interest, unless you are a multi-millionaire; in which case it makes perfect sense.

Republican governor of Michigan Rick Snyder

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder (R) has chosen an official charged with obstruction of justice in the Flint water crisis to head up the state’s Public Health Advisory Council.

According to WUOM-FM, Snyder selected Michigan’s chief medical executive, Dr. Eden Well, to head up the agency tasked with anticipating and preparing  and responding to public health crises.

Wells was expected to appear in court on Tuesday on charges of obstruction of justice and lying to an officer in connection to the Flint water crisis, with threat of manslaughter chargeslooming due to the deaths of Flint residents according to prosecutors.

According to the case against Wells, she illegally interfered with  researchers attempting to study a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Genesee County.

In Wells’ new position, should she not be convicted, she would take part in developing a plan to implement the recommendations of the commission, as well as monitoring the effectiveness of Michigan’s public health response system.

Wells is just one of 15 current and former government officials who have been criminally charged in the Flint water crisis that has yet to be resolved and has exposed the city’s 100,000 residents to …

