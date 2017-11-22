Michigan governor appoints official charged in Flint water scandal to lead public health council

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder (R) has chosen an official charged with obstruction of justice in the Flint water crisis to head up the state’s Public Health Advisory Council.
Wells was expected to appear in court on Tuesday on charges of obstruction of justice and lying to an officer in connection to the Flint water crisis, with threat of manslaughter chargeslooming due to the deaths of Flint residents according to prosecutors.
According to the case against Wells, she illegally interfered with researchers attempting to study a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Genesee County.
In Wells’ new position, should she not be convicted, she would take part in developing a plan to implement the recommendations of the commission, as well as monitoring the effectiveness of Michigan’s public health response system.
Wells is just one of 15 current and former government officials who have been criminally charged in the Flint water crisis that has yet to be resolved and has exposed the city’s 100,000 residents to …