When Legal Drugs Harm and Illegal Drugs Help

Author:     Loren DeVito
Source:     Scientific American
Publication Date:     December 1, 2017
 Link: https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/when-legal-drugs-harm-and-illegal-drugs-help/"

For 4o years, beginning with Reagan’s Republican administration, the U.S. government has pursued an astonishingly ill-conceived “war on drugs.” Nothing good came out of it, although the legal and prison systems profited enormously as a result, and produced The New American Slavery trend. The other thing it did was to create the incredibly profitable legal opioid crisis that has devastated so many American communities.  Here is the story.

When I look at this situation what I see is another proof that the Republican Party is incapable of governing in a manner that produces social wellbeing because the main social priority of all their policies is to to produce profit for the few at the expense of the many.

Ecstasy pills
Credit: portokalis

During the 1970s, the U.S. began what has now become known as the “war on drugs,” a reaction to the counterculture and drug-fueled climate of the 1960s. To the government’s dismay, these policies did nothing to quell the use of illicit drugs; rather, it opened a huge market for the illegal development, distribution and importation of psychoactive and hallucinogenic substances like marijuana, cocaine, LSD and, later, ecstasy and designer drugs.

Forty years later, the U.S. is facing a very different problem—a nation addicted to prescription drugs. And to make things a bit more complex, some of these illicit “street drugs” are now being hailed as potential breakthrough therapies for depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and possibly even autism. With the FDA’s recent decision to designate MDMA (also known as ecstasy) as a breakthrough therapy for PTSD, the increasingly blurred lines between prescription and illicit drugs in the U.S. and their impact on health and society are becoming even more complex.

As a graduate fellow at Boston University, I helped teach an introductory course on physiological psychology. I began our section on the effects of psychoactive substances on the nervous system by revealing to my students that all …

2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  When Legal Drugs Harm and Illegal Drugs Help

Comments

  1. nexus5th
    Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 6:09 am

    A very thoughtful article!

    Reply
  2. Rev. Dean
    Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 6:53 am

    This is a hard topic for me to talk about. I wrote a letter to the VA to try to get a message to my son’s doctor in Oklahoma who had prescribed to him morphine for him to inject for his terrible back pain and also opioid pain pills to go with the morphine. I told the VA that they were going to kill my step-son with the medications they were giving him. They did not listen. He wanted to try to stop and use Marijuana instead, but that was illegal. He died one month after my writing the letter to them. I tried to talk my son out of using the medications he was prescribed, but his pain in his back was greatly helped by the prescriptions, and he wouldn’t stop, and we didn’t know where to get the Marijuana to let him at least try it, legal or not.
    My son died because of our insane laws and this insane “War on Drugs” which is actually a “war on People” who have pain, and need help. We need new, more person oriented laws and methods for this problem. I hate Reagan and the “War on Drugs” which he initiated, which killed my son.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

<< Prev
Next >>

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com