Koch-funded network targets New Hampshire’s renewable energy policies

Citizens United legalized bribery, and it has transformed the American government. I consider it the worse Supreme Court decision in the history of the nation; what was once  criminal behavior is now acceptable political activity. Not surprisingly the point of the decision was to allow a privileged position for special interests at the expense of society generally. Here is a case study in this process.

New Hampshire Republican Govenor Chris Sununu waves as he stands with his wife Valerie, left, and Speaker of the House Shawn Jasper after taking the oath of office at the State House in Concord, N.H.
Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

With a Republican in the governor’s mansion, multiple organizations backed by petrochemical billionaires Charles and David Koch are ramping up their efforts to convince New Hampshire policymakers to weaken the state’s renewable energy policies.

In a new report, Strata Policy — a pro-fossil fuel think tank based in Logan, Utah, that receives funding from the Kochs — recommends that New Hampshire lawmakers change the state’s renewable portfolio standard (RPS) from a mandate to a voluntary goal for electricity providers, a move that would put the brakes on efforts to develop renewable energy technologies and reduce the state’s carbon footprint.

As part of its pro-fossil fuel agenda, Americans for Prosperity, a right-wing group also funded by the Kochs, is pushing for changes to New Hampshire’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a multi-state carbon trading program.

After a 12-year run of Democratic governors in New Hampshire, an anti-renewable energy bill is now more likely to pass with Gov. Chris Sununu …

  1. nexus5th
    Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 6:10 am

    The beat goes on….it’s all about money over well being.

