Jim Inhofe caught in decades-long corruption scandal to get government contracts to his close associates

Author:     Sarah K. Burris
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     August 24, 2020
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2020/08/jim-inhofe-caught-in-decades-long-corruption-scandal-to-get-government-contracts-to-his-close-associates/"

Here is Monday’s Republican Scum Report, this one involving Senator Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma. Once again, when I read this story  I was challenged by this question: Is it possible to be a Republican official and an ethical person?

A reader wrote to ask me why I am doing these reports almost every day. My answer was that because they are strung out across the days, and don’t get much media coverage, the real dimensions and impact of Republican unethical and criminal behavior doesn’t really register with most people. It’s only when you see the endless litany that you begin to understand how racist and vile this christofascist cult really is.

Oklahoma Republican Senator Jim Inhofe

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) turns 86 this year, and it’s unclear if he’s forgotten the promise he made to his voters to root out corruption in Washington. The four-term incumbent has been linked to a lobbyist-turned-senate-staffer-turn-lobbyist-then-staffer again for the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Meet John Bonsell, who was appointed to the Senate Armed Services Committee (which Inhofe chairs) in 2018, and that promotion was a long time in the making.

Bonsell started working for Inhofe in 2001, but he left in 2007 to become a Vice President of Robison International Inc, a D.C. lobbying firm. The following year he joined an Altus, Oklahoma company named Aviation Training Consulting (ATC), because they hoped to obtain some contracts from the federal government. Bonsell appeared to have delivered because, by September, he’d scored $582,295 worth of contracts for the company in a single month.Defend democracy. Click to invest in courageous progressive journalism today.

Aviation Training Consulting received its first-ever defense contract, acquiring $582,295 worth of contracts his first month on the job.

Lobbyists often use their past relationships on the Hill and parlay that into lucrative government contracts. What is different in the Inhofe case, …

