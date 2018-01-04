Iceland becomes the first country to make paying women less for the same work illegal

Over here in the United States, women are still struggling for the right to not have their boss dictate whether they have health insurance coverage for their birth control. In Iceland, instead of fighting like mad to not slide back into a real-life The Handmaid’s Tale-esque dystopia, women just got a big boost in getting fair wages; gender pay inequity is now officially illegal in the country. AlJazeera reports:
The legislation, which came into force on Monday, the first day of 2018, makes Iceland the first country in the world to legalise equal pay between men and women.
Under the new rules, companies and government agencies employing at least 25 people will have to obtain government certification of their equal-pay policies.
Those that fail to prove pay parity will face fines.
People familiar with Iceland’s history in handling gender inequality wouldn’t be surprised. According to the World Economic Forum, Iceland ranks #1 in the world for gender equity—and has for nine years in a row. For comparison, the United States is ranked 49th.
How is this possible? Well, reading AlJazeera’s coverage of the politics behind this historical legislation makes it …