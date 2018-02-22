Household products are a significant source of city air pollution

Author:     Alison Snyder, Erin Ross
Source:     AXIOS
Publication Date:     15 February 2018
 Link: https://www.axios.com/household-products-are-also-polluting-us-air-1518723717-0c43046a-a188-43b0-9e94-4d8ebafa07bc.html"

We make a point of not having any poisons or toxic chemicals in our house, or on our property, and this gets very granular. Down to soaps, toilet paper, and toothpaste, and what we do use is organic, and additive free. If you shop carefully there is not much cost differential. It’s more a matter of consciousness.

As I read the research literature I think it is telling us that the miasma of chemicals in which most Americans live is having a very negative effect on their wellbeing.

Make your home an organic island and keep out the chemical, hormonal, and toxic; you will notice the difference.

The research paper in Science referenced in this report can be found at: http://science.sciencemag.org/content/359/6377/760

Common household products like cosmetics, paints, deodorants and cleaners may be a significant source of unhealthy pollutants in U.S. cities. According to a new study published today in the journal Science, chemicals released from these products create as much pollution in the form of ozone and particulate matter as burning fossil fuels.

The bottom line: Overall, air quality in the U.S. has improved due to strict regulations on emissions from cars. And, at the same time, the amount and proportion of other pollutants from consumer products has increased. Addressing that remaining source could further improve human health, according to some experts.

“The main message is that the important sources of air pollution in urban areas are changing. Historically, it was dominated by motor vehicles and over time there has been major success in controlling that source. As a result, other sources are more prominent now as a fraction of the overall problem.”
— Robert Harley, University of California, Berkeley

What’s new: Air pollution measurements have long focused on gasoline-related hydrocarbons. It can be difficult to measure chemical compounds in coatings, paints and other products because they are volatile by nature, and can convert into hundreds of different intermediate species

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Household products are a significant source of city air pollution

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com