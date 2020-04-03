Food banks sought relaxed federal rules to minimize contact. The USDA has stalled those requests, officials say.

Author:     Jenna Johnson
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     April 1, 2020 at 3:00 a.m. PDT
 Link: https://www.google.com/search?q=idaho+coronavirus+news&rlz=1C5CHFA_enUS747US748&oq=idaho+coronavirus&aqs=chrome.5.69i57j0l5j69i60l2.17986j0j4&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

It fascinates me that so many of the people who vote for Republicans simply don’t seem to see the nastiness produced by their social policies. This story is outrageous, and so anti-wellbeing it is disgusting.  Yet it is unsurprising because it is being replicated in so many other ways in the Trump pandemic.

Members of the Ohio National Guard assist in packing emergency food boxes for distribution at the Cleveland Food Bank on March 24 in Cleveland.
Credit: Tony Dejak/AP

As hours-long lines form at food banks across the country, the staff members and volunteers handing over emergency staples have been required to collect information from those in need through extended conversations that threaten to violate the guidance of health officials about minimizing contact with others.

The Agriculture Department has stalled in approving requests from states to speed up the distribution by lessening that paperwork, appearing not to understand the depth of the economic crisis hitting the country, officials in affected states say.

To hand someone a box of groceries that includes food provided by the federal government, food banks are required to collect information — typically, his or her name, address, household size and income, which has to be below a threshold set by each state.

This process can take several minutes for each recipient and has created a dangerous speed bump at food banks and pantries as they experience a sudden and dramatic increase in demand.

At least four states have attempted to temporarily suspend this intake process by asking

Link to Full Article:  Food banks sought relaxed federal rules to minimize contact. The USDA has stalled those requests, officials say.

