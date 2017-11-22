FCC plans total repeal of net neutrality rules

Author:     MARGARET HARDING MCGILL
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     11/20/2017 07:58 PM EST
 Link: https://www.politico.com/story/2017/11/20/net-neutrality-repeal-fcc-251824"

It appears net neutrality in the United States may be about to end, thanks to Donald Trump and another of his zombie appointees. It will change the essential nature of the internet in America.

Trump is taking this country apart one piece at a time always to the benefit of the rich.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai will reveal plans to his fellow commissioners on Tuesday to fully dismantle the agency’s Obama-era net neutrality regulations, people familiar with the plans said, in a major victory for the telecom industry in the long-running policy debate. (emphasis added)

The commission will vote on the proposal in December, some seven months after it laid the groundwork for scuttling the rules that require internet service providers like Comcast or AT&T to treat web traffic equally.

President Donald Trump-appointed Pai’s plan would jettison rules that prohibit internet service providers from blocking or slowing web traffic or creating so-called paid internet fast lanes, the people familiar with the changes said.

Pai also will follow through on his plans to scrap the legal foundation that the FCC’s old Democratic majority adopted in 2015 to tighten federal oversight of internet service providers, a move he contends has deterred the industry from investing in broadband networks. Internet providers have feared that legal foundation, if left in place, could set the stage for possible government price regulation of internet service.

The chairman’s approach, to be voted on at the FCC’s Dec. 14 meeting, would also get rid of the so-called general …

Link to Full Article:  FCC plans total repeal of net neutrality rules

