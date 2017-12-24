BATTERY BREAKTHROUGHS
As increasingly more companies and governments move to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, it is becoming apparent that electric car ranges must be further increased. We must expand battery life and output in order to both contend with and surpass gas-powered vehicles. To contend with this necessity, companies like Tesla, Toshiba, Panasonic, and Samsung are making great strides in improving range and battery capacity, but all have yet to fully surpass significant hurdles.
However, a new paper by researchers at the University of Waterloo claims that the use of negative electrodes made of lithium metal could “dramatically increase battery storage capacity,” which could in turn drastically improve capabilities of electric-powered vehicles.
The paper, published in the journal Joule, details how scientists added a compound made up of phosphorus and sulfur elements to the electrolyte liquid, which carries charge within batteries. The team claims that this compound reacts with the lithium metal electrode in a battery to “spontaneously coat it with