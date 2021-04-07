Economist Paul Krugman explains why Trump’s corporate tax cuts were a ‘dismal failure’

Author:     ALEX HENDERSON
Source:     AlterNet
Publication Date:     April 05, 2021
 Link: https://www.alternet.org/2021/04/paul-krugman/"

The two economists with the best track record for analysis and solution recommendations, in my opinion, are Paul Krugman and Joseph Stiglitz. I am not surprised they are both Nobel Laureates in economics.

Both men told us in the event that the trillion-dollar tax cut the Republicans were passing was was crap and would not do what Trump and the Congressional Republicans said it would. Now in 2021 Krugman has taken a look at the results. And what does he see? Here are some of the highlights. Stiglitz and Krugman were right, of course. The tax cut did nothing but make the rich richer.

Nobel Laureate Economist Paul Krugman

President Joe Biden has proposed a corporate tax hike as a way to pay for his ambitious infrastructure plan, and some Republicans are objecting vehemently — insisting that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was a raging success. But liberal economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman disagrees, slamming the Trump-era GOP tax cuts as a “dismal failure” in a Twitter thread posted on April 5.

Passed when Donald Trump was president and Republicans controlled both branches of Congress, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act lowered the United States’ corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% — and Biden has proposed increasing it to 28%. Many Democrats have emphasized that the Republican tax cuts of late 2017 did precious little for the American middle class and greatly increased the federal deficit.

Krugman, in his Twitter thread, writes, “I’ve been a bit surprised to see some Republicans opposing Biden’s plans by claiming that the Trump tax cut for corporations was a big success. I thought they’d gone into hiding given its dismal failure.”I’ve been a bit surprised to see some Republicans opposing Biden’s plans by claiming that the Trump tax cut for …

