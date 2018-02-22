Donald Trump Jr.’s tour through India is staggeringly corrupt

Author:     Zeeshan Aleem
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Feb 21, 2018, 9:10am EST
The corruption of the Trump family is so great, so diverse, and so blatant that the media can’t really seem to get their heads around it. It just gets lost in all the other nightmares this monster family has brought to the White House and the Presidency.

The Trumps, however, are quite clear what they are about: Get as much money from as many sources as you can. Parlay your job, and its status to the family’s benefit anyway you can. This is what I mean. I haven’t even heard it mentioned on any of the cable networks, yet the Trumps have made hundreds of millions of dollars from their new status. The presidency is proving to be very profitable.

 

Donald Trump, Jr.
Credit: AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Donald Trump Jr. arrived in India on Tuesday for a week-long visit, and his trip has already revealed a couple of things.

First, it’s clear that the Trump administration is still embroiled in huge conflicts of interest. And second, it’s evident that the Trump brand, though toxic at home, commands surprising power in the world’s second most populous country.

President Trump’s eldest son will be spending his time in India promoting Trump-branded luxury apartments across the country. He’ll be meeting with real estate brokers and potential buyers throughout the week in his family business’s biggest market outside the US.

He’s also offering a special reward to Indians who buy property from him: He’ll join them for an intimate meal.

Indian newspapers have been running advertisements that promise homebuyers willing to pay a roughly $38,000 booking fee an opportunity to “join Mr. Donald Trump Jr. for a conversation and dinner.”

Government ethics experts in the US are appalled by that prospect, and say that the arrangement encourages Indians — especially those with ties to India’s government — to use purchases of Trump-branded property as a way to gain favor with the Trump administration.

“For …

  1. S B
    Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 4:55 am

    Isn’t this clearly illegal? How is it no one has arrest, trial, impeachment, jail, restitution proceedings underway? Most jobs in America, his behaviours would lead to 1. No position or 2. Fired.

