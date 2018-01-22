Climate Change, Well-being, and Carbon

According to the Pew Research Center nearly half of American adults say “climate change is due to human activity.” A similar percentage say Earth’s warming is entirely natural or that there is no evidence of warming.1 It is part of the Great Schism Trend, about which I have written in these pages many times.
Belief in climate change very strongly correlates with political beliefs. As Pew says, “On all of these matters there are wide differences along political lines with conservative Republicans much less inclined to anticipate negative effects from climate change or to judge proposed solutions as not likely to make much difference in mitigating any effects. Half or more liberal Democrats, by contrast, see negative effects from climate change as very likely and believe an array of policy solutions can make a big difference.”2 And that is the way the argument usually plays out.
Donald Trump on November 2, 2012 tweeted: “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.”
On October 19, 2015, he then tweeted: “It’s really cold outside, they are calling it a major freeze, weeks ahead of normal. Man, we could use