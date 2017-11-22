This church has a warning for visitors: ‘WE ARE HEAVILY ARMED — The Pastors’

Senior Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne of the River at Tampa Bay Church posted a photo of the signs on his church doors: “WE ARE HEAVILY ARMED — ANY ATTEMPT WILL BE DEALT WITH DEADLY FORCE — YES WE ARE A CHURCH AND WE WILL PROTECT OUR PEOPLE.”
The signs on the 21-year-old nondenominational church are about a year old, but caught national attention on social media after Howard-Browne’s post was covered by news outlets in the weeks after the Sutherland Springs shooting.
The post has received both praise and criticism.
“Very sad that it is necessary to carry and be alert for killers while worshiping. It is our right and our duty to protect self and others — even in church,” Instagram user dorothea6111 commented.
“Awesome! Had the same idea for my church,” another Instagram user, gerswhin75, commented. “For those that are shocked by this — God will protect His people, but He expects us to do our part. That’s why we use seat belts, or wear helmets . . . just like others. We do our part, let God do His.”
Some state and federal officials have called for greater security measures in places of worship in the weeks after …