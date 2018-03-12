Betsy DeVos Just Tried to Take Away the Ability of States to Crack Down on Abusive Student Debt Collectors

Author:     Zaid Jilani
Source:     The Intercept
Publication Date:     March 9 2018, 7:02 a.m.
 Link: https://theintercept.com/2018/03/09/education-department-student-debt-rule/"

The whole student debt trend arises from one simple principle: Students are seen not as the nation’s future but as a source of profit. They are there to be milked of their money, or their family’s money, like so many peasant cows. If they don’t have the money they are there to be turned into debtors to be milked for much of the rest of their lives. It is completely uncivilized, and destructive of wellbeing, as endless social outcome studies show. Here is the latest.

Betsy DeVos
Credit: npr

The Department of Education issued a new declaration into the federal register Friday morning that would curtail the ability of states to regulate student loan debt collectors.

For months, it had been rumored that the Trump administration was considering imposing the mandate, which is not an official rule, that would shield student loan servicers like Navient and Nelnet from state regulation. It would instead place the responsibility for regulating these companies on the federal government — which is what these companies have argued for in court.

The Education Department calls the language it issued an “interpretation,” which leaves it wide open to legal challenges from state prosecutors eager to take on student-lending firms.

The move comes at a time when attorneys general in several states are pursuing servicers for what they claim are abuses against student borrowers. On March 1,  a superior court judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey against the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency. Healey was suing it for, among other things, overcharging students.

The Trump administration, through the Department of Justice, argued that Healey does not have authority to sue; Justice Department officials argued

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Betsy DeVos Just Tried to Take Away the Ability of States to Crack Down on Abusive Student Debt Collectors

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com