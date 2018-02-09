The Alt-Right is Killing People

Author:     Keegan Hankes and Alex Amend
Source:     Southern Poverty Law Center
Publication Date:     February 05, 2018
 Link: https://www.splcenter.org/20180205/alt-right-killing-people

I have said this several times, because I think it is very disturbing, and on the evidence, true. You are much more likely to be hurt or killed by a cowardly White racist than you are a Muslim jihadist, and in Donald Trump’s America, these boys, they’re not really men emotionally, feel liberated to express their hate, and the fear that lies under it.

This is a trend only culture can change, and culture is created through the aggregate of individual choices. It is up to each of us to end this through beingness. In the 8 Laws you can find the reason I say this with confidence.

James Alex Fields (center with black shield) with Vanguard America during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12, 2017.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) counted over 100 people killed or injured by alleged perpetrators influenced by the so-called “alt-right” — a movement that continues to access the mainstream and reach young recruits.

On December 7, 2017, a 21-year-old white male posing as a student entered Aztec High School in rural New Mexico and began firing a handgun, killing two students before taking his own life.

At the time, the news of the shooting went largely ignored, but the online activity of the alleged killer, William Edward Atchison, bore all the hallmarks of the “alt-right”—the now infamous subculture and political movement consisting of vicious trolls, racist activists, and bitter misogynists.

But Atchison wasn’t the first to fit the profile of alt-right killer—that morbid milestone belongs to Elliot Rodger, the 22-year-old who in 2014 killed seven in Isla Vista, California, after uploading a sprawling manifesto filled with hatred of young women and interracial couples (Atchison went by “Elliot Rodger” in one of his many online personas and lauded the “supreme gentleman,” a title Rodger gave himself and

