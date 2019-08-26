A game changer is coming for electric car owners

Author:     Peter Valdes-Dapena
Source:     CNN - Business
Publication Date:     8:04 AM ET, Fri August 2, 2019
 Link: https://www.cnn.com/2019/08/01/cars/future-of-electric-car-charging/index.html"

Here is another aspect of the transition, and all of it is happening with growing acceleration.

ChargePoint is one of several companies that have begun building out fast charging networks.
Credit: CNN Business

Electric cars are getting cheaper and they can go farther on a single charge. Still, most car shoppers have one big concern: How will I keep an electric car charged while I’m on a long road trip?

Gas stations are everywhere. A typical highway exit might have several of them, each with banks of pumps at the ready. And the process is fast: Filling the tank takes just a few minutes. There’s rarely any need to plan fueling stops ahead of time. When the tank is running low, it’s just a matter of pulling off at the next exit, filling the tank, and getting back on the highway. Snacks, drinks and restrooms are usually available there, too.
But there are far fewer electric car fast chargers along the highway. Also, despite advances in charger and battery technologies, it still takes much longer — typically about 30 minutes with today’s fast chargers — to recharge a battery than to pump liquid into a tank. (That time will go down a lot in the future, but not for all cars or at all chargers.)
