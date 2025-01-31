U.S. Students Post Lowest Reading Scores in Decades

I have been tracking America’s literacy trend for years (see SR archive) because from the fifth century BCE, the linkage between literacy and democracy was understood; a correlation that still exists. Our democracy is in sharp decline as the news about “king” Trump’s administration reveals daily. And part of the reason for this, I believe, is because we are becoming an increasingly illiterate nation. Fifty four percent of Americans can’t read and comprehend past the 6th grade level and 43% can’t read and comprehend past 5th grade level. Here is the latest study of American public schools. It has a bit of good news and a lot of bad news. I note particularly that there is a growing schism between the literate and illiterate. In my view, this is an indication that the Great Schism Trend is going continue into the next generation.

Students in 8th and 4th grade posted some of the lowest reading scores in decades. © Levranii/Shutterstock



Eighth-grade students are averaging their lowest-ever reading scores since the Department of Education began tracking nationwide progress in 1992.

The newly released results for the 2024 National Assessment of Student Progress paint a dim picture of reading skills among students who are on the verge of entering high school, even as the data shows that absenteeism rates have begun to trend down since the last NAEP in 2022.

Reading scores for 8th graders have fallen in eight states and seven of the nation’s 25 largest school districts since 2022. The results are even worse compared to pre-COVID-19 pandemic tests—8th-grade reading scores were lower in 28 states and 11 of the 25 largest districts compared to the 2019 NAEP.

“Today’s NAEP results reveal a heartbreaking reality for American students and confirm our worst fears: not only did most students not recover from pandemic-related learning loss, but those students who were the most behind and needed the most support have fallen even further behind,” the Department of Education said in an […]