Trump orders opening of migrant detention center at Guantánamo Bay

The incompetence of “king” Trump and his administration is becoming glaringly obvious as you have probably already learned. But let’s not overlook “king” Trump’s scheme to create concentration camps. Here, in a British newspaper, is an account of what is being done in at the Naval base at Guantanamo Bay. Similar plans are in process at several other military bases. And I can tell you that even in rural areas of the country ICE is in action. On my island today two families were captured by ICE agents.

Credit: Miami Herald / TNS

Donald Trump has signed an executive order to prepare a huge detention facility at Guantánamo Bay that he said could be used to hold up to 30,000 immigrants deported from the US.

Trump signaled earlier on Wednesday that he intended to issue an order instructing the Pentagon and Department of Homeland Security to open a center in order to “detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people”.

“Some of them are so bad, we don’t even trust the countries [of origin] to hold them because we don’t want them coming back,” he said. “So we’re going to send them out to Guantánamo. This will double our capacity immediately.”

The US naval base outpost in Guantánamo Bay, in south-eastern Cuba, already has a facility used to house migrants picked up at sea, which is separate from the high-security prison for foreign terrorism suspects established in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks by Al-Qaida on the US.

The secretive […]