People Who Get Most of Their News From Social Media Sources Are More Likely to Think Climate Change Is a Conspiracy: Study

The weaponization of misinformation has become one of the major trends shaping American culture. “king” Trump and the MAGAts in Congress are doing nothing to prepare the United States for climate change, and there isn’t much alarm because a large percentage of Americans, who get their news and commentary from social media think climate change is just a conspiracy scheme.

iPhone social media apps including TikTok, Facebook and X. Credit: Matt Cardy / Getty

With so many media sources these days — commercial television, social media, old-fashioned newspapers — some are bound to be more reliable in terms of accuracy than others.

Researchers have found that people who believe climate change is a conspiracy get most of their news and information about current events from social and commercial media sources.

After Donald Trump was reelected president, chief executive of Meta Mark Zuckerberg fired his company’s social media fact-checkers, with the intention of replacing them with a “community notes” format like the one used by Elon Musk’s platform X. The model relies on corrections added by users to posts that are false or misleading, Mark Andrejevic, a media professor at Monash University’s School of Media, Film, and Journalism, wrote in The Conversation.

The model has been described by Musk as “citizen journalism, where you hear from the people. It’s by the people, for the people.”

However, for this to work, the “citizen journalists,” as well as their readers, must value accuracy, accountability and “good-faith deliberation,” Andrejevic […]