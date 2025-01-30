Republican Suggests Kids Work at McDonald’s Instead of Getting Free Lunch

Republican congressman has suggested that children should work at McDonald’s instead of relying on federally funded school lunch programs.
Why It Matters
President Donald Trump‘s administration has ordered a temporary pause on nearly all federal grants and loans. The order, which is set to take effect at 5 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, could paralyze thousands of programs that use government money, including school lunch programs and childhood cancer research.
Matthew Vaeth, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, wrote in an internal memo ordering the pause on Monday that it was necessary because “the use of Federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve.”
What To Know
Representative Rich McCormick of Georgia suggested during an interview with CNN‘s Pamela Brown on Tuesday that free lunch programs were a way for school children to “sponge off the government” after being asked if he would “support getting rid of school lunch for vulnerable kids.”
“When you talk about school lunches, hey, I worked my way […]
Let’s be real—-the GOP just hates free lunches for students! They hate anything that doesn’t enrich their own businesses and themselves and they certainly detest poor, needy people. But it was okay for all those military people to go and fight their battles, but they just don’t want to help them afterwards, no matter what they suffered during their enlistment.
Just hateful people who have no heart. Are you listening, America? This is who they are!!!!!