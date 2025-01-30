Republican Suggests Kids Work at McDonald’s Instead of Getting Free Lunch

The outcry was so great yesterday that “king” Trump is backing down on some of his sweeping devastation of the American government through his OMB order. I think that should be prominently noted and reported on by media, although that isn’t what is happening. But I hope my readers have paid attention to this. I think we should also be very conscious that we are just at the beginning of what the MAGAts are going to try and carry out. For instance, look at this proposal that kids should be working at McDonald’s if they want to eat and free school lunches should be eliminated.

Republican Representative Rich McCormick. Credit: Samuel Corum / Getty

Republican congressman has suggested that children should work at McDonald’s instead of relying on federally funded school lunch programs.

Why It Matters

President Donald Trump‘s administration has ordered a temporary pause on nearly all federal grants and loans. The order, which is set to take effect at 5 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, could paralyze thousands of programs that use government money, including school lunch programs and childhood cancer research.

Matthew Vaeth, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, wrote in an internal memo ordering the pause on Monday that it was necessary because “the use of Federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve.”

What To Know

Representative Rich McCormick of Georgia suggested during an interview with CNN‘s Pamela Brown on Tuesday that free lunch programs were a way for school children to “sponge off the government” after being asked if he would “support getting rid of school lunch for vulnerable kids.”

“When you talk about school lunches, hey, I worked my way […]