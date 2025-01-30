EPA fires science advisers

“king” Trump, by gutting the science advisory panels of the EPA, is making it clear that the United States government during his administration is going to do nothing to prepare for the ongoing devastation of climate change. It is all part of Project 2025. As “king” Trump has said his administration is all about “drill, baby…drill.”

EPA’s acting administration has dismissed members of two science advisory panels. | Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Acting EPA Administrator James Payne has ousted all members of two of the agency’s most influential science advisory panels, giving President Donald Trump’s administration the opportunity to reshape them with its own appointees.

In an obliquely worded email sent late Tuesday afternoon, Payne said a decision had been made to “reset” the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee and Science Advisory Board “to ensure that the agency receives scientific advice consistent with its legal obligations to advance our core mission.”

EPA will seek nominations in the coming weeks, Payne added, with all members encouraged to reapply.

The CASAC provides independent expertise to EPA staff during statutorily required reviews of ambient air quality standards for lead, ozone and four other pollutants; the SAB offers scientific and technical advice on a range of issues.

Payne’s use of the word “reset” echoes language used by then-EPA Administrator Michael Regan, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, when he similarly fired members of both panels in 2021. […]