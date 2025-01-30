‘Cruel and deadly’: Aid organizations reeling from Trump’s freeze on foreign aid

The stature of the United States in the world has suffered a massive wound. I predict the Chinese are going to step into the void created by “king” Trump. We are a declining nation both within our own borders, and geopolitically.

‘king” Trump Credit: Brian Snyder / Reuters

Chaos and uncertainty are swirling around the Trump adminisration’s new order halting most foreign aid grants for three months – and introduced the possibility that organizations dependent on federal funds could soon face bankruptcy, according to a report in Politico.

By Monday, groups spanning from health providers to landmine removers were still digesting the Friday directive issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with some bewildered by its scope and still struggling to make sense of it, the report added.

“This ‘stop work’ order is cruel and deadly,” Health GAP executive director Asia Russell told Politico. “It will kill people.”

The sudden freeze, which reportedly shocked State Department officials, is spurring organizations to weigh which programs to cut and whether to trim employees or even cease operations, according to the publication.

“We operate on a shoestring budget,” the head of one non-governmental organization on the receiving end of funding from the State Department and USAID told Politico, who was […]