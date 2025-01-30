‘Cruel and deadly’: Aid organizations reeling from Trump’s freeze on foreign aid

Chaos and uncertainty are swirling around the Trump adminisration’s new order halting most foreign aid grants for three months – and introduced the possibility that organizations dependent on federal funds could soon face bankruptcy, according to a report in Politico.
By Monday, groups spanning from health providers to landmine removers were still digesting the Friday directive issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with some bewildered by its scope and still struggling to make sense of it, the report added.
“This ‘stop work’ order is cruel and deadly,” Health GAP executive director Asia Russell told Politico. “It will kill people.”
The sudden freeze, which reportedly shocked State Department officials, is spurring organizations to weigh which programs to cut and whether to trim employees or even cease operations, according to the publication.
“We operate on a shoestring budget,” the head of one non-governmental organization on the receiving end of funding from the State Department and USAID told Politico, who was […]
As Trump and his sycophants in his administration continue to make huge mistakes, like stopping all funding of nearly everything, Americans will finally realize how terrible and ignorant of true government he really is. Hopefully, they will also realize that he’s mainly concerned about what’s in it for him. This was like the first term and now we are seeing repetition of another term except that this time he is not surrounded by knowledgeable people who have actually dealt with major government programs. This is only the first of may issues that will arise. But he’s so egotistical, that he’s too ignorant about government to realize this. Besides, he’s busy selling things to add to his riches and promoting things that will make him even richer. When is the emoluments clause going to be followed? It’s right there in the Constitution—-he is not allowed to make any money, foreign or domestic, that is not solely from his salary as president. When is someone in Congress going to stand up and say that we are a Constitutional government and it must be followed!!!