‘We Must End Citizens United,’ Progressives Say as Ruling Turns 15 Amid ‘Growing Oligarchy’

The United States has become the most corrupt democracy (if you can still call America a democracy) in the developed world, and the reason for this is the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision which legalized the bribery of politicians. This produced a Congress of political whores, a corrupted Supreme Court, and a deranged President who thinks he is a king. Nothing will change any of this until Citizens United is overturned either by the Court or Congress. Whether that will happen before we become a christofascist state is up to you. It is going to take millions of Americans rising up in protest for any of this transformation to stop.

As President Donald Trump triumphantly returned to the White House thanks in part to a tsunami of campaign cash from oligarchs and corporate interests, democracy defenders on Tuesday marked the 15th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that unleashed such spending by urging action to overturn the decision.

In a nation where corporations and moneyed interests already wielded disproportionate power and influence over elections, Citizens United v. Federal Election Commissionreversed campaign finance restrictions dating back to the era of Gilded Age robber barons. The ruling affirmed that political spending by corporations, nonprofit organizations, labor unions, and other groups is a form of free speech protected by the 1st Amendment that government cannot restrict. The decision ushered in the era of super PACs—which can raise unlimited amounts of money to spend on campaigns—and secret spending on elections with so-called “dark money.”

In his Citizens Uniteddissent, Justice John Paul Stevens asserted that “in a functioning democracy the public must have faith that its representatives owe their positions to the people, not to the corporations with the deepest pockets,” […]