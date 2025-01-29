Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Administration Freeze On Federal Grants And Loans

Criminal Trump basically shut down the government today, despite his administration’s denial, but this move has been blocked by U.S. Districct Court Judge Loren L. AliKhan. However, the block only lasts until Monday. So we have five days to see whether Congress and governors can do something to stop what Trump has done. The United States literally stands on the edge of a precipice. By this coming Tuesday we will know whether America remains a democracy.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami, in Miami, Florida on January 27, 2025. Credit: Mandel Ngan | Getty

WASHINGTON , D.C. — U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan blocked the Trump Administration freeze action Tuesday afternoon, minutes before it was set to go into effect. The administrative stay pauses the freeze until Monday.A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a push from President Donald Trump to pause federal funding while his administration conducts an across-the-board ideological review to uproot progressive initiatives.

The Trump administration plan plunged the U.S. government — and states and organizations that rely on federal funding — into panic and confusion and set the stage for a constitutional clash over control of taxpayer money.

The order from U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan came minutes before the funding freeze was scheduled to go into effect. The administrative stay, prompted by a lawsuit brought by nonprofit groups, lasts until Monday afternoon and applies only to existing programs.

Administration officials said the decision to halt loans and grants — a financial […]