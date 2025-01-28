Homan defends immigration raids at middle, elementary schools

Tom Homan, President Trump’s border czar, defended the administration’s plans to send Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) into schools.
Homan joined ABC’s “This Week,” where he was asked about the logistics behind the Trump administration’s mass deportation plans.
Host Martha Raddatz pointed out that the administration said it will “no longer tell ICE agents they have to avoid sensitive locations, including schools, hospitals, churches.”
“What criminals are hiding in schools? Middle schools, elementary schools — you gonna to go into those?” Raddatz asked.
Trump has formally authorized ICE to begin arresting people in schools and churches, rescinding a guideline that prevented arrests in “sensitive” areas. They have begun making arrests in various communities.
Homan defended the practice to Raddatz and said the arrests are being made with planning.
“How many MS-13 members are the age 14 to 17? Many of them,” Homan said.
“So look, if it’s a national security threat, public safety threat and what, what […]
Homan was the dirt bag who separated families and to this day, 1000 CHILDREN have NOT been returned to their parents!!!! He is a despicable, cruel person—-just like No.2—and the worst is yet to come.
Well, just wait until they have taken a much larger number and it begins affecting businesses, economics, people’s livelihoods, and families! There will eventually be a huge outcry because the vast majority of these immigrants have NOT committed any crimes , work harder and longer than Americans and do jobs that Americans would never want to do. How stupid can No.2 and this administration be? We’re getting some idea!