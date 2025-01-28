Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, January 28th, 2025

Homan defends immigration raids at middle, elementary schools

Author:     Lauren Irwin
Source:     The Hill
Publication Date:     01/26/25 | 4:03 PM ET
Stephan:  

Trump’s villein Homan who is running the everyone but Whites to be checked immigration raids has authorized raiding elementary and middle schools. Think about this for a minute. You are in third-grade arithmetic class and suddenly a bunch of men in dark clothes and gun protection vests with some big letters on their backs burst into your classroom. And do what with a classroom full of eight-year-olds? Does that sound scary, something you will never forget? And what is all this costing you and I with our taxes?

Tom Homan doubles down on ICE activity in schools: ‘If they don’t like it, change the law’ Credit: KPIC

Tom Homan, President Trump’s border czar, defended the administration’s plans to send Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) into schools. 

Homan joined ABC’s “This Week,” where he was asked about the logistics behind the Trump administration’s mass deportation plans. 

Host Martha Raddatz pointed out that the administration said it will “no longer tell ICE agents they have to avoid sensitive locations, including schools, hospitals, churches.”

“What criminals are hiding in schools? Middle schools, elementary schools — you gonna to go into those?” Raddatz asked. 

Trump has formally authorized ICE to begin arresting people in schools and churches, rescinding a guideline that prevented arrests in “sensitive” areas. They have begun making arrests in various communities. 

Homan defended the practice to Raddatz and said the arrests are being made with planning. 

“How many MS-13 members are the age 14 to 17? Many of them,” Homan said. 

“So look, if it’s a national security threat, public safety threat and what, what […]

1 Comment

  1. Terri Quint on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 8:12 am

    Homan was the dirt bag who separated families and to this day, 1000 CHILDREN have NOT been returned to their parents!!!! He is a despicable, cruel person—-just like No.2—and the worst is yet to come.

    Well, just wait until they have taken a much larger number and it begins affecting businesses, economics, people’s livelihoods, and families! There will eventually be a huge outcry because the vast majority of these immigrants have NOT committed any crimes , work harder and longer than Americans and do jobs that Americans would never want to do. How stupid can No.2 and this administration be? We’re getting some idea!

    Reply

