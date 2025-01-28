Federal DEI websites go dark after Trump order and threat of ‘consequences’

In full accord with Project 2025, the American government is being restructured so that only Whites, and preferably males, are treated fairly. All DEI issues or basic civil rights are no longer protected. The United States is becoming South Africa in the 1960s.

President Donald Trump’s administration has called for any federal worker employed for DEI-related efforts to be put on paid leave. Credit: Angelina Katsanis / Politicco

Federal government websites devoted to diversity, equity and inclusion went offline Wednesday as the White House threatened “adverse consequences” for agencies that fail to report DEI-related information within 10 days.

The sites went down a day after the Office of Personnel Management sent a memo to all agencies Tuesday calling for all DEI workers to be placed on paid leave by 5 p.m. Wednesday. One of the instructions in the letter directed agency heads to remove “all outward facing media” related to DEI work by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Emails sent to agency staff across the government — including those working at the departments of Health and Human Services, State, Agriculture, Homeland Security and others — on Wednesday used OPM language that said it is “aware of efforts by some in the government to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language.” The emails call for employees to report any change in DEI […]