Trump fires independent inspectors general in Friday night purge

Trump has fired the independent Inspector Generals whose task is to oversee the integrity of the American government. Why was this done? The answer is obvious. Criminal Trump did it so that his villeins can create the corrupted government agencies he wants without any hassle or oversight. The already corrupted American government is about to get much more corrupt.

A senior White House official confirmed to POLITICO that “some” inspectors general had been fired.

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein/AP

President Donald Trump fired multiple independent federal watchdogs, known as inspectors general, in a Friday night purge, removing a significant layer of accountability as he asserts his control over the federal government in his second term, according to two people with knowledge of the dismissals, granted anonymity to share details they were not authorized to speak about publicly.

The ousters set up what will likely be one of Trump’s first major court battles since taking office. At least one of the fired inspectors general — the State Department’s Cardell Richardson Sr. — has told staff he plans to show up to work on Monday, arguing that the firings are illegal, according to a person familiar with the situation who requested anonymity to reveal the internal discussions. A State Department spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

One of the two people briefed on the dismissals said the number is at least a dozen and includes inspectors general at the departments of State, […]