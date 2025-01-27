Trump executive orders threaten healthcare of millions of Americans

Healthcare is going to deteriorate more in this country, as well as becoming more expensive As this article describes middle and lower-class Americans will be particularly affected.

Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office in Washington DC on 20 January 2025.

Credit: White House Handout / Planet Pix / Zuma Press Wire / Rex / Shutterstock

Within his first 48 hours back in office, Trump has signed several executive orders that threaten the healthcare of millions of Americans.

Amid a flurry of executive orders, some of which were signed live on TV on inauguration night, the US president issued several orders that repeal Biden-era directives that had expanded healthcare access and options for lower-income and middle-class Americans.

Those orders are expected to affect the medical insurance coverage for upwards of 20m people in the US.

“The previous administration has embedded deeply unpopular, inflationary, illegal, and radical practices within every agency and office of the Federal Government,” Trump said in the official statement, which referenced several health-related orders.The statement goes on to accuse diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies of having “corrupted” institutions for Americans.

Those people whose coverage is now deemed at risk are the roughly 24 million Americans who have purchased their health insurance via the Affordable Care Act […]