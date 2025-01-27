Addressing Elites at Davos, UN Chief Says Fossil Fuel Addiction Is a ‘Frankenstein Monster’

While criminal Trump is using the powers of the Presidency to assure that the United States remains dependent on fossil fuel so the carbon energy oligarchs who funded him can maintain their profits, the United Nations Secretary-Genmeral Antonio Guterres describes this policy as a “Frankenstein Monster.” The result of the Trump policy will be to harm the wellbeing of the earth and all living beings on it, and to further diminish the status and reputation of America. We are a nation in such sharp decline that it is unprecedented in our history.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on January 22, 2025. Credit: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said during his address at an annual gathering of global elites on Wednesday that the world’s addiction to fossil fuels has become an all-consuming “Frankenstein monster” imperiling hopes of a livable future.

“All around us, we see clear signs that the monster has become master. We just endured the hottest year and the hottest decade in history,” Guterres said to the audience gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“A number of financial institutions and industries are backtracking on climate commitments,” Guterres continued. “Here at Davos, I want to say loudly and clearly: It is short-sighted. And paradoxically, it is selfish and also self-defeating. You are on the wrong side of history. You are on the wrong side of science. And you are on the wrong side of consumers who are looking for more sustainability, not less. This warning certainly also […]