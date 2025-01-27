Addressing Elites at Davos, UN Chief Says Fossil Fuel Addiction Is a ‘Frankenstein Monster’

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said during his address at an annual gathering of global elites on Wednesday that the world’s addiction to fossil fuels has become an all-consuming “Frankenstein monster” imperiling hopes of a livable future.
“All around us, we see clear signs that the monster has become master. We just endured the hottest year and the hottest decade in history,” Guterres said to the audience gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
“A number of financial institutions and industries are backtracking on climate commitments,” Guterres continued. “Here at Davos, I want to say loudly and clearly: It is short-sighted. And paradoxically, it is selfish and also self-defeating. You are on the wrong side of history. You are on the wrong side of science. And you are on the wrong side of consumers who are looking for more sustainability, not less. This warning certainly also […]