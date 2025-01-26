Trump’s neofascism is here now. Here are 10 things you can do to resist

Robert Reich offers some very good counsel in this essay. I detailed in my book The 8 Laws of Change how small groups can change the direction of a society, and this is the only way that democracy, equality, and the separation of church and state can be achieved. This is how Gandhi got independence for India without a war. This is how Nelson Mandela ended apartheit in South Africa. This is how Martin Luther King got the Civil Rights Act passed. This is how Americans ended the Viet Nam War. Congress and the Supreme Court are corrupted, the Executive Branch is corrupted. Trump is a fascist criminal who sees himself as a king. He feels he has gotten away with everything, and controls the United States. Only nonviolent citizen resistance by tens of millions of us is going save this country.

Erlinda hugs her 10-year-old daughter as they listen to Nora Sandigo, an immigration advocate, speak about options for their US-born children if they are deported on Sunday, in Miami. Credit: Marta Lavandier / AP

America has deep problems, which is why we can’t give up. Protect the vulnerable, organize boycotts and keep fighting. In light of Trump II’s predictably cruel and bonkers beginning, many people are asking: “What can I do now?” Here are 10 recommendations.

1. Protect the decent and hardworking members of your communities who are undocumented or whose parents are undocumented

This is an urgent moral call to action. As Donald Trump’s Ice begins roundups and deportations, many good people are endangered and understandably frightened.

One of Trump’s new executive orders allows Ice to arrest undocumented immigrants at or near schools, places of worship, healthcare sites, shelters and relief centers – thereby deterring them from sending their kids to school or getting help they need.

If you trust your mayor or city manager, check in with their offices to see what they are doing to protect vulnerable families in your community. Join others […]