Rubio Orders State Department to Stop Issuing Accurate Passports to Trans People

Our new MAGA Trump villein Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as soon as he came into office, screwed up the lives of any trans-Americans. How many people are we talking about? According to the Williams Institute , about 1.3 million adults in the U.S. identify as transgender.

Marco Rubio is sworn in as secretary of state by Vice President JD Vance on Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Credit: Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post / Getty

Secretary of State Marco Rubio directed the State Department on Thursday to immediately stop processing applications from trans, intersex, and nonbinary people for passports that accurately reflect their gender.

Rubio’s order, a copy of which was provided to The Intercept, is one of the most immediate impacts of President Donald Trump’s bigoted executive order enshrining as a matter of federal policy that there are only “two sexes, male and female,” and that sex is an “immutable biological reality.”

The executive order, signed Monday, directed the State Department and other agencies to require that passports, visas, and government documents “reflect the holder’s sex” assigned at birth.

Starting in 2021, the State Department began allowing individuals to select a marker on their passport that accurately reflected their gender identity without requiring medical certification. In 2022, the State Department introduced an “X” marker for nonbinary, intersex, and gender-nonconforming people.

Rubio’s order eliminates these options.

“The Department will no longer issue U.S. passports … containing an X […]