Nearly One-Third of U.S. Residents Exposed to Dangerous, Unregulated Contaminants in Drinking Water, Analysis Finds

Here is yet another fact-based report on the poor quality of American drinking water. I have been telling you for years (see SR archive) to get an independent water test. Unless you do this you will have no idea what your actual situation is. My wife’s best friend, a woman doctor, recently had a major health issue because there was arsenic in her water, and she is but one of millions with health issues arising from bad water. Arsenic is just one of dozens of pollutants that impact people’s water. Every time I see these reports I am reminded that there was a time, as late as the 1970s, when American water was considered the gold standard. I have been to 119 countries, and I couldn’t tell you in how many of those nations, I had to drink only bottled water, but it was a lot of them. Today it is reversed. Please get your water tested.

Pouring a glass of water from a kitchen faucet in Santa Ana, California on April 26, 2024.

Credit: Leonard Ortiz / MediaNews Group / Orange County Register / Getty

More than 97 million United States residents have been exposed to contaminants in their drinking water that are unregulated and could affect their health, a new analysis by Silent Spring Institute has found.

Hispanic and Black communities have a higher likelihood of their water being contaminated by unsafe levels of toxic chemicals, a press release from Silent Spring said. They are also more likely to live close to sources of pollution.

The findings add to increasing concern about U.S. water quality and contamination’s disproportionate impact on communities of color.

Nearly 100 contaminants are regulated under the country’s Safe Drinking Water Act, which means public water utilities are required to test for them, as well as take measures to make sure levels don’t exceed set limits.

“Yet, we know there are thousands of other harmful chemicals that are not regulated that make their way into groundwater and surface waters, and some of these chemicals can ultimately end up in […]