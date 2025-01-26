Farms already seeing ‘massive drop off’ in workers as mass deportations begin: report

Expect food prices to go up significantly in the weeks to come, as well as medical costs. I think there is a strong chance that we will be in recession by June. Also, there are going to be new international crises. I think this is going to be a very difficult period because the Republicans in the Senate do not have the ethics or courage to impeach Trump and the Supreme Court is corrupt, so there is really nothing to stop him except massive citizen resistance as I described in the previous article. It’s up to you and me.

Migrant farmworkers with H-2A visas walk to take a break after harvesting romaine lettuce in King City, California, U.S., April 17, 2017.

Credit: Lucy Nicholson

The country’s agricultural sector is in full-blown panic mode as President Donald Trump’s long-promised mass deportations are starting to become a reality in farming communities across the United States.

And the ripple effect could soon hit supermarkets, as the chaos surrounding Trump’s strict immigration policies – which already include stepped-up ICE raids – are already threatening to send food prices soaring before long, according to a report in The New Republic.

“Bakersfield, California saw a massive drop off in the number of field workers showing up for work Tuesday while ICE agents in unmarked Chevy Suburbans rounded up and detained immigrants in the area, profiling individuals they believed to be field workers,” the outlet reported.

The roundup resulted in acres of oranges left unpicked in the California sun during the most active period of the season.

Many undocumented workers have reportedly been targeted where […]